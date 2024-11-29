A video of a Ghanaian woman speaking on her choice of man has got people talking on social media

The woman categorically stated that she would not marry any man who is not Ashanti

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions as some agreed with her while others did not

A Ghanaian woman, Ida Osei Tutu has ignited an online debate after opening up about her kind of man in a social media video.

While people search for partners using various yardsticks, including good looks, wealth, etc., this woman has a specific cultural preference.

In a video, she noted that she would only marry an Ashanti man and would not compromise on this requirement in a potential partner.

She did not give a specific reason for her choice; however, she noted that an Ashanti man who is dark-skinned and hardworking will make a good partner—whether tall or short.

Ida was speaking during an interaction on Asetena pa with Akoto Mansa about potential partners' turn-ons and turn-offs.

Ida was resolute about her preference and warned men who were not Ashantis to back off.

She also took viewers into the depths of her turnoffs in men, stressing that a lazy, bleached, or braggart man is a red flag.

Netizens divided over Ghanaian woman's comment

Netizens who saw the video greeted her comments with mixed reactions. While some supported her, others felt she was being tribalistic.

@Joseph Beniwin wrote:

"How old is she? who else noticed that she is at the border line and still searching. Sometimes our chices delay us in our marriage."

@oheneyere De Lioness wrote:

"Wat border line re u talking abt."

@Albert Okpenor wrote:

"Divorces rate in Ghana are more from Ashanti people if you like check divorces in Ghana."

@Fred Knight wrote:

"I'm an Ashanti but I really love ewe girls especially my Enyonam."

@Kwaku Duah wrote:

"I am Ashanti and will marry Ashanti."

@Afua konadu nimo 1 wrote:

"She is right me too l can not marry someone who not Ashanti."

@Fadamuzz wrote:

"The lady is tribalistic and nothing can change it and her wish must be respected."

