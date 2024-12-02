A young Ghanaian man has achieved academic excellence after graduating from the University of Cape Coast in the Central Region of Ghana

This comes after the man, known as Benjamin Eastwood Quarshie graduated as a medical doctor a couple of days ago

The young man indicated in a social media post that his mother had to sell waakye, a popular Ghanaian food, to support his education at the medical school

Benjamin Eastwood Quarshie, a young Ghanaian man has made himself and his mother proud by becoming a medical doctor.

The young man graduated from the School of Medical Sciences at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) a few days ago.

Benjamin Eastwood Quarshie, a waakye seller's son becomes a medical doctor from the UCC. Photo credit: @EastwoodSharkur/X.

Source: Twitter

Having successfully completed medical school, Benjamin Eastwood Quarshie will await to begin his horsemanship and his induction ceremony.

Taking to social media to celebrate, the young medical doctor stated that he is the son of a waakye seller.

He further thanked his family for their support and prayers throughout this academic journey at the UCC.

"Exactly a week today it became officially official. The son of the waakye seller is now a Medical Doctor. Dr(Med) Benjamin Eastwood Quarshie," he wrote.

Benjamin Eastwood Quarshie's friends congratulate him

After sharing his graduation pictures on X (formerly Twitter), Benjamin Eastwood Quarshie's online friends thronged the comment section to congratulate him.

@kofi_longus said:

This guyyyyyyyy!!!!!!!!!! One day I’ll tell you people a story about him."

@yaa_labelle also said:

"Me at your hospital every time. “Doctor, Doctor, shall I die?”

@Fawotw3 wrote:

"Wo ehu waakye ba yefr3 no Eastwood da."

@EastwoodSharkur replied:

"Mia me ne first one."

@1_nanaafriyie also wrote:

"Congratulations, Senior."

@bhadext commented:

"Congratulations doc."

UCC graduate advises freshers

Meanwhile, in a previous YEN.com.gh, a graduate of the University of Cape Coast advised the first-year students on the sidelines of the school's recent graduation ceremony.

The young lady urged the freshers to enjoy every moment of their time in the school and not be bogged down by academic pressure.

She further urged them not to be fixated on getting first-class degrees or second-class upper honours.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh