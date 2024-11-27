A video of a young medical doctor dancing at his induction ceremony has emerged on social media

In the trending video, the young man danced his heart out in celebration of his academic achievement

.The young man was among the fresh medical practitioners who graduated from the KNUST this year

A young Ghanaian medical doctor became the centre of attention at his induction ceremony after exhibiting his incredible dance prowess.

The young man, identified as Danny, was celebrating his academic achievement, having graduated from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) as a medical doctor.

A young Ghanaian medical doctor steals the show with his impressive dance moves at his induction ceremony. Photo credit: @dr.dannybest/TikTok.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, Danny took to the dancefloor and danced his heart out in celebration of his hard work and success.

The newly inducted medical doctor showcased a rich repertoire of dance moves while jamming to his favourite gospel tune.

Danny expressed gratitude to God for his journey thus far, sailing through medical school successfully.

"It’s official my family…This far by Grace and I was definitely going to dance Also, please subscribe to my YouTube channel…link is in my bio," he wrote.

Having been formally inducted, Danny can now officially practice as a licensed medical doctor in Ghana.

Netizens congratulate KNUST's dancing doctor Danny

The video of Danny's dance moves attracted a wave of reactions from netizens as they congratulated him on his academic achievement.

@ADWOA YEBOAH (AY) said:

"Congratulations to you Ghana doctors fo nyinaa dancer."

@erDerm also said:

"Wooowww.....I can feel the joy. I tapped into these blessings and Joy for my son. I shall witness him dancing like this. Amen. congratulations my dear. God deserves this dance moves ooo halleluja."

@Emefa commented:

"Bon Anniversaries, ready medicine under KNUST is not easy, we those afflicted by it, it is not silver plater."

@SIKAPA also commented:

"Someone will not understand your dance ooo, congratulations."

@Miss Baiden wrote:

"Ward go sweet papa, the dancing doctor."

