A pretty Ghanaian lady, Dorothy Ama Arko, has bagged her first degree after graduating from the Koforidua Technical University (KTU) in the Eastern Region.

Dorothy Ama Arko, a voluptuous-looking young woman earned a Bachelor of Technology in Secretaryship and Management Studies.

Having successfully completed her undergraduate studies at the KTU, the young Ghanaian lady took to social media to celebrate her academic accomplishment.

Dorothy shared a short video of her graduation with her TikTok followers, where she wore a beautiful black and white outfit.

The video captioned "Congratulations to me," posted by Dorothy went viral on TikTok, attracting congratulatory messages from her online friends.

Reaction to Dorothy Ama Arko's graduation video

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions to Dorothy Ama Arko's graduation video, which has racked in over 10.7k likes and 431 comments, on TikTok.

@Vincent Koomson said:

"You don’t deserve just the congratulations hun, you also deserve to be blessed. For your kind to finish school, I know what you’ve been through. Wow. Congratulations and more blessings."

@Gabriella.Attaa also said:

"Pretty girl! Beauty with brains."

@kwakuasumah543 commented:

"God has bless you gorgeous looking my dear."

@NKB also commented:

"Congratulations gorgeous Ama. Let go to the next level."

@Elom wrote:

"You are beautiful and bold ..you are demure."

Mi_Judi also wrote:

"Congratulations sis… see you at the top."

@Tilapia Badman had this to say:

"Wow quality woman nice pic."

