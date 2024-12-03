A video of a Ghanaian student celebrating his graduation with Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic goal celebration pose has surfaced on social media

The young man who could not contain his joy as he ended his university education jumped in excitement, recreating the iconic gesture

Netizens who saw the video were impressed and expressed their views in the comments section

A Ghanaian student's creative and memorable graduation celebration at the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) has had people talking on social media.

Inspired by football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic "Siu" pose, the student popularly known as MrLaughter GH recreated the gesture as he ended his studies at the university.

A viral TikTok video showed the young man, excited about his latest academic feat, on stage shaking all his professors and lecturers hands upon receiving his graduating certificate.

After that, he jumped off the stage and did the "siu" goal celebration created by Real Madrid and Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo, striking the signature pose with a wide grin and outstretched arms.

The young man who seemed very popular in school had his schoolmates join the "siu" chorus.

Congratulations pour in for Mrlaughter GH

Netizens who saw the video were proud of Mrlaughter GH. Although many didn't believe he bagged a first-class degree, they were happy he had finally completed his studies.

@4k wrote:

"First class or lower class, we all go graduate."

@Mawuena wrote:

"First class student."

@Molly wrote:

"Eiiii 0.05 Enna woyE first class no. Anyways congratulations."

@shinebby63 wrote:

"Eiiii so how many schools are you attending in Ghana here? cos you’re everywhere."

@Tesslove wrote:

"Should I come to Ghana."

@Darda Health Pre-University wrote:

"Congratulations our brother."

@Miss DEDE wrote:

"The head dey shine for a reason. Congrats man."

