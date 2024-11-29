Ga Boy Dances Adowa in Celebration of His Academic Achievement at KNUST
- A video of a Ghanaian man showcasing his dance move at his graduation ceremony has emerged on social media
- The young man, Identified as Pure Water danced the traditional Adowa dance, which is culturally performed by Akans across Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire
- Pure Water indicated in the caption of his video sighted by YEN.com.gh that he is a Ga man from the Greater Accra Region
PAY ATTENTION: Got a Minute? Complete Our Quick Survey About YEN.com.gh!
A young Ghanaian man could not contain his joy after achieving a major milestone in his academic journey.
Known as Pure Water on TikTok, the young man graduated from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.
The young man, who is a Ga, from the Greater Accra Region of Ghana, was spotted in a video dancing the traditional Adowa dance in celebration of his academic achievement.
The Adowa, a cultural dance by the Akan people of Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire, is a sign of expression that allows performers to communicate their emotions and feelings through their hands and feet.
Pure Water, who described himself as the "Ga man on the Ashanti Land", exhibited an incredible appreciation of the Akan culture.
Reactions to Pure Water's dance moves
YEN.com.gh compiled a few reactions from netizens to Pure Water's impressive dance moves upon coming across the video.
@Ardjoah RichQueen said:
"Na me dey do you."
@Ardjoah RichQueen also said:
"Na me dey do you."
@Moses Boateng commented:
"This saffas guy paaaa hmmmm."
@Joseph Asiamah also commented:
T"his guy never go change."
@vhandy Nesh wrote:
"Money man on show."
@kwajocedis also wrote:
"herrrr. ooohh no no no."
Medical doctor exhibits dance skills at graduation
In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that a young medical doctor, known as Dr Danny exhibited his dance moves at his induction ceremony.
The young man, who graduated from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, was spotted in a trending video dancing to his favourite gospel song in celebration of his academic success.
Many Ghanaians on social media who chanced on the viral video congratulated the young doctor upon his graduation.
PAY ATTENTION: YEN Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.