A video of a Ghanaian man showcasing his dance move at his graduation ceremony has emerged on social media

The young man, Identified as Pure Water danced the traditional Adowa dance, which is culturally performed by Akans across Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire

Pure Water indicated in the caption of his video sighted by YEN.com.gh that he is a Ga man from the Greater Accra Region

A young Ghanaian man could not contain his joy after achieving a major milestone in his academic journey.

Known as Pure Water on TikTok, the young man graduated from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

A Ga boy dances adowa in celebration of his academic achievement at KNUST. Photo credit: @pure_water34/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The young man, who is a Ga, from the Greater Accra Region of Ghana, was spotted in a video dancing the traditional Adowa dance in celebration of his academic achievement.

The Adowa, a cultural dance by the Akan people of Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire, is a sign of expression that allows performers to communicate their emotions and feelings through their hands and feet.

Pure Water, who described himself as the "Ga man on the Ashanti Land", exhibited an incredible appreciation of the Akan culture.

Reactions to Pure Water's dance moves

YEN.com.gh compiled a few reactions from netizens to Pure Water's impressive dance moves upon coming across the video.

@Ardjoah RichQueen said:

"Na me dey do you."

@Ardjoah RichQueen also said:

"Na me dey do you."

@Moses Boateng commented:

"This saffas guy paaaa hmmmm."

@Joseph Asiamah also commented:

T"his guy never go change."

@vhandy Nesh wrote:

"Money man on show."

@kwajocedis also wrote:

"herrrr. ooohh no no no."

Medical doctor exhibits dance skills at graduation

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that a young medical doctor, known as Dr Danny exhibited his dance moves at his induction ceremony.

The young man, who graduated from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, was spotted in a trending video dancing to his favourite gospel song in celebration of his academic success.

Many Ghanaians on social media who chanced on the viral video congratulated the young doctor upon his graduation.

Source: YEN.com.gh