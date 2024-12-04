John Mahama has denied any involvement in the purported attack on the Asantehene convoy in Techiman

The ex-president accused the Akufo-Addo administration of spreading disinformation about the incident

The incident involved some unidentified youngsters throwing stones at Otumfuo Osei Tutu ll's motorcade in the area

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

National Democratic Congress presidential candidate John Mahama has denied any involvement in the purported attack on the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu ll's convoy in Techiman.

During a visit to the Asantehene, Ghanaweb reported that Mahama denied suggestions he was behind the attack.

John Mahama denies being behind the reported attack on Asanthene's convoy. Source: Manhyia Palace

Source: Facebook

The former president described such accusations as part of a disinformation campaign against him.

On Facebook, Mahama also accused Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia of being behind a fake audio related to the incident.

"All these, the seat of government knows about. They have departments whose sole purpose is to create and post such fake news on social media."

The attack involved some unidentified youth throwing stones at the Asantehene's motorcade in Techiman on Monday, December 2, 2024. Footage later surfaced showing the incident.

The alleged incident happened while the Asantehene was returning from a burial in the Bono East Region's Nkoranza.

The Manhyia Palace, however, dismissed reports that the convoy had been attacked after the funeral.

However, the Ghana Police Service has launched an investigation. The service has also called for calm while the investigation proceeds.

It said it is engaging with the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi and other key stakeholders in Techiman to help with the investigations.

Mahama's past accusation against presidency

YEN.com.gh reported that Mahama has in the past accused the presidency of overseeing a disinformation campaign against him.

The former president believes the current presidency is responsible for all the disinformation on social media ahead of the election.

Mahama therefore had urged Ghanaians to verify the information they consume to avoid falling victim to the disinformation 'campaign'.

President Akufo-Addo similarly urged Ghanaians to be vigilant ahead of the election and avoid spreading unverified or false information.

At the 2024 Ghana Report Summit, he called for the media and citizens to be alert to the realities of misinformation and disinformation.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh