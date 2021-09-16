Kojo Miezah Baako, an alleged uncle of Oheneba Nkrabea, said his nephew has moved to Ghana International School to continue his education

In his post, Kojo shared that Oheneba's change in school came with a scholarship worth Ghc970,000

He spoke on the Achimota School's current court appeal, saying the family will continue to defeat the struggle against neo-colonialism as the battle in court continues

Oheneba Kwaku Nkrabea, one of the students who was denied admission by the Achimota School, has been reported to have gained admission to one of the prestigious schools in Ghana.

A man named Kojo Miezah Baako, who claims to be the uncle of Oheneba Nkrabea, shared the news on Facebook, saying his nephew has received Ghc970,000 ($160,000) worth of scholarship to study at Ghana International School (GIS).

Oheneba Nkrabea: Achimota Rasta Student gets Ghc970k in Scholarship to School in Ghana International School Source: Kojo Miezah Baako

Source: Facebook

"My nephew Oheneba NKRABEA received a scholarship from Former Student Group of GIS, (Ghana International School) valued at $160,000 . This is one of the most prestigious schools in Ghana.

While the battle is in court and our struggle continues to defeat Neo-colonialism!!!", Kojo Miezah Baako shared.

This comes after Achimota School, with support from the Attorney General's Office, recently filed a new suit, asking the Court of Appeal to revoke the High Court's judgement and to order the two students to follow the rules just like all other students.

In another related news, YEN.com.gh reported that, a senior law lecturer and human rights activist, Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare, has recently shared on his verified Facebook page, Kwaku Azar, that Tyrone Iras Marghuy, has been selected to be a part of Achimota School's National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) team.

Marghuy is one of the two Rasta students Achimota school refused to admit because of his hairstyle.

The school is currently in court appealing a ruling that made them admit the two Rasta students.

"Achimota has named Tyrone Iras Marhguy in its squad for the National Maths and Science Quiz for the next two years and it is in court, with the assistance of the State, seeking to kick him out of the school."

