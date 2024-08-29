Eight people travelling to Techiman have died in a road accident at Poyentanga in the Upper West Region

The driver of the Techiman-bound vehicle had attempted to dodge a pothole, leading to the accident

There were 17 people in the bus that crashed, with the survivors having sustained a variety of injuries

Eight people, including a one-year-old, have been reported dead in a road accident at Poyentanga in the Upper West Region.

Reports from eyewitnesses indicated that the Techiman-bound vehicle attempted to dodge a pothole, which caused it to lose control and crash.

Eyewitnesses say the driver lost control of the bus as he tried to swerve a pothole en route to Techiman.

According to the Ghana Report, eight out of the 17 passengers died on the spot, while the others were left injured.

Police and other first responders were at the scene to assist the injured and to ensure they were promptly transported for medical care.

Road crashes caused by potholes

Potholes have led to fatal road crashes in the past. In September 2023, a crash along the Peki stretch of the Eastern Corridor road caught national attention for the sheer number of deaths on the spot.

According to Joy News, 20 persons were confirmed dead after the bus collided with a minivan while trying to swerve through potholes.

Some community members who rushed to the scene after the accident could be heard complaining about the speed of the drivers involved in the crash.

The deceased included ten females, six males, and four children, including a 7-month-old baby. That crash was noted as one of 2023's worst tragedies.

Tempane MP Lydia Lamisi Akanvariba's car was involved in an accident on the Accra-Ho road because her driver tried swerving a pothole.

Driver's heartwarming act of filling potholes

YEN.com.gh also reported that a taxi driver garnered accolades on social media for repairing potholes on Takoradi's Paa Grant Roundabout route.

His selfless initiative, captured in online photos that had trended, depicted him dealing with potholes to try and enhance the road's drivability.

While some online users pointed out that the images were dated, many were still deeply touched by the generous effort to improve road safety.

