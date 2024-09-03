Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has destooled the Wirempehene, Nana Opia Mensah II, for desecrating a revered Asante Sacred Oath

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has destooled the Wirempehene, Nana Opia Mensah II, for desecrating a revered Asante Sacred Oath.

Mensah was destooled at the September 2 meeting of the Kumasi Traditional Council at the Manhyia Palace.

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II destools the Wirempehene Nana Opia Mensah II. Source: Opemusuo Radio

Citi News reported that the Wirempehene was reprimanded for disrespecting the sacred tradition.

Mensah, aged 90, reigned for 54 years and was accused of attempting to distort historical truths for personal gain.

The Asantehene said he deceitfully invoked the Great Oath despite being fully aware that the stool did not rightfully belong to him.

In a symbolic gesture of his removal from office, the chief promptly removed his traditional slippers, marking his destoolment by custom.

This action follows a report revealing that the Aduana Clan is not the legitimate royal house but rather the Oyoko Clan.

Asantehene cracks the whip traditional leaders

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II destooled three chiefs in the Ashanti Region for allegedly engaging in illegal mining activities.

The chiefs in question are the Gyaasehene, Akyeamehene, and Baamuhene of Sabronum.

Following the destoolment, a new Sabronum Manhene, Kofi Asante, was nominated to take over the reins of the town.

The Asantehene also recently took action against the Paramount Queen of Denyase, Nana Adutwiwaa Bonin III, saying she was no longer a royal.

Asantehene intervenes in lawsuits against KNUST

YEN.com.gh reported that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II tried to intervene in the challenges to the extension of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology vice-chancellor.

The Asantehene appealed to the two persons who sued the school over the extension, which they contend is unlawful.

The university renewed Prof Rita Akosua Dickson’s appointment as vice-chancellor for a second term on June 20.

