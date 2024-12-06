Ghanaian Lady Cries Out Over Bad Marriage: "My Husband Likes Every Woman In Our Area"
- A video of a Ghanaian lady complaining about her disgruntled marriage has generated reactions online
- She lamented that she has never been happy as a married woman due to her husband's infidelity
- Many Ghanaians who reacted to the video comforted the lady, with some urging her to seek divorce
A Ghanaian lady is tired of her husband's infidelity and has decided she can no longer keep mute about it.
This comes after she took her marital issues to a popular relationship talk show, Oyerepa Afutuo, on Oyerepa TV for resolution.
In the video, which has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TiTok, the 38-year-old said she had never been happy since marrying her husband.
She lamented that a major factor that had negatively affected her marriage was her husband's promiscuity.
Delving into details, the lady told Auntie Naa, the host of the show, that her husband had had an affair with almost every lady in their neighbourhood.
"I have never been happy in that marriage. My husband likes every lady in the area. He sometimes brings them to our home when I am not around."
She began to weep as her wedding photos were shown on the screen, highlighting her noticeable physical transformation after getting married.
When writing the report, the video raked in over 7,000 likes and 700 comments.
Watch the video below:
Ghanaians urge the lady to seek divorce
Netizens who thronged the video's comment section admonished the lady to seek divorce.
Nana Ama indicated:
"What is stopping her from leaving the marriage."
Priscilla Nana Ak917 reacted:
"Haven't u heard of divorce anaa madam."
Aduasare Bronii reacted:
"Hmmmm marriage is not an achievement ooo my fellow women."
Rose added:
"Can't u divorce him ?? What kind of by force is that?"
Lady begs husband's side chick
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian married woman had called out calling out her husband's mistress, aka side chick
The video showed the pregnant wife lamenting that her husband had neglected his responsibilities because of his side chick.
She pleaded with her husband's side chick to urge the man to return home because living alone had become unbearable for her.
