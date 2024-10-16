A video of a relationship coach speaking against moving on immediately after a break-up has surfaced online

Rev Mrs Charlotte Oduro in an interview on Okay FM noted that one needs to heal before moving on after a break-up

Renowned Ghanaian relationship coach, Rev Mrs Charlotte Oduro has cautioned against running into a new relationship, immediately after a break-up.

She noted in an interview with Okay FM that people often get into another relationship right after a break-up intending to hurt their former partners. Rev Mrs Oduro advised against this move, describing it as immaturity.

Counselor Oduro is warning against going into a new relationship immediately after a break-up. Image source: Kofi TV, Rev Mrs Charlotte Oduro

Source: Facebook

The renowned Counselor noted that trying to move on this way would only escalate the emotional wounds from the previous relationship.

Rev Mrs Oduro further advised people to heal after a break-up before getting into a new relationship.

Watch the video below:

Counselor Oduro speaks on why marriages collapse

Speaking further in the video, the relationship expert touched on various factors that can break relationships or marriages.

She noted that often partners ignore the needs of each other, leading to disagreements which can escalate into break-ups or divorces.

Mrs Oduro therefore urged partners to pay critical attention to the needs of their partners and act on them to forestall any challenges in marriages or relationships.

Ghanaian man advises against dating broke girls

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Ghanaian man has advised his fellow men not to date broke girls. He noted that women who have no jobs are red flags and should be avoided.

Making his point in the video, the young man emphasised that such women are liabilities and should not be entertained. Although he stated that it was okay for men to send gifts to their girlfriends, he noted that should not guarantee ladies to be dependent on their partners.

Based on these concerns, she advised men to distance themselves from ladies who constantly demanded money and other gifts. His comments drew mixed reactions from the online community. While some agreed with him, others, especially ladies in the comments section disagreed with his remarks.

Source: YEN.com.gh