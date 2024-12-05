A young Ghanaian lady has taken to social media to celebrate her latest academic milestone

She proudly announced in a TikTok post that she had become a Medical Doctor and was ready to serve in her field

Netizens who saw the video were impressed and expressed their heartfelt congratulations in the comment section

A young Ghanaian lady has proudly announced her graduation from medical school after six gruelling years of dedication and hard work.

In a TikTok post, Sharon Boye-Tagoe, noted that she had earned the esteemed title of medical doctor.

Ghanaian lady delights after becoming a doctor. Image source: The Girl CEO

Source: TikTok

She noted that her journey has not been all rosy as it was marked by numerous challenges.

"After six long years of navigating the demanding part of medical school, I can finally say I did it. I'm officially a doctor. The road to get here was filled with challenges, but every obstacle taught me resilience, perseverance, and passion," she wrote.

The young lady noted that becoming a doctor had been her ultimate goal. However, she learnt that success isn't just about titles or degrees, thereby engaging in activities that would shape other aspects of her life, including her entrepreneurial skills.

"From late-night study sessions to maintaining a good social life and even exploring my entrepreneurial spirit, every step has shaped me into the well-rounded individual I am today," she said.

Sharon extended her heartfelt gratitude to her family, friends, and others who supported her throughout her academic journey. She also expressed her desire to serve diligently in her chosen field.

"I'm so grateful for the unwavering support of my family, friends, mentors, and colleagues who believed in me even when I doubted myself. This journey has shaped me into the person I am today, and though this chapter closes, the adventure of healing and serving others has just begun," she said.

Congratulations pour in for Sharon

Netizens who saw the young lady's post were proud of her and congratulated her in the comment section.

@Nana Qwame wrote:

"Dr Sharon wae .. Congratulations bobooo."

@kobbypaulson wrote:

"Meanwhile, my sister is running from one man to another… Maame yaa behwe wo mate Siabanku."

@user3754617674370thelma wrote:

"I’m inspired. Congratulations Doc. As you have embarked on the journey of serving humanity may God strengthen you more and give you the grace to overcome any difficulties that may come your way."

@sandysparkle wrote:

"I tap into your blessings elder sis. May I come back to testify like this in Jesus name. Amen."

@Daughter of Grace wrote:

"Very inspiring just can’t wait to finish mine."

Source: YEN.com.gh