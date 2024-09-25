The University of Ghana has had no option but to postpone its commencement date following several tertiary workers' strike

The university said under the circumstances, it would not be able to commence the 2024/2025 academic year

It clarified that the postponement only affects regular programmes at the university, as special programmes will come off as scheduled

The University of Ghana has postponed the commencement of the 2024/2025 academic year due to an ongoing strike by various employee groupings.

In a statement issued by the Registrar’s Office on Wednesday, September 25, 2024, it noted that the strike had crippled its ability to commence the school year at the original date.

The University of Ghana says it has no choice but to postpone its commencement date due to the various tertiary workers' strikes.

Source: Getty Images

Several teacher unions, including the Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU), the Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana (SSA-UoG) and the Federation of University Senior Staff Association of Ghana (FUSSAG), have declared an indefinite strike following unresolved disputes with the government over conditions of service.

The university noted that while the commencement of other University programmes will be delayed, special programmes will proceed as planned.

It further noted that a new commencement date for the 2024/2025 academic year will be communicated in due course.

TEWU declare indefinite strike

Several teachers' unions have declared indefinite strike actions following grievances with the government, particularly concerning their service conditions.

The latest union to go on strike is the Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU) of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), which has announced its decision to join the Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana (SSA-UoG) and the Federation of Senior Staff Association of Ghana (FUSSAG) in a nationwide strike.

The strike commenced on Friday, September 20, 2024, protesting grievances about poor working conditions.

TEWU, in a press statement issued on September 18, 2024, stated that despite numerous protests and negotiations, the government had failed to address their demands for improved working conditions.

The union accused the government of failing to implement previously agreed-upon conditions of service.

It said that despite the Finance Ministry approving the conditions in a letter dated August 2, 2024, the Controller and Accountant General Department (CAGD) has yet to implement these allowances, including vehicle maintenance and off-campus allowances.

TEWU also added that despite promising to do so, the government had failed to recalculate and pay interest accrued from delayed Tier Two deductions to the union’s scheme from January 2010 to 2016.

UG shifts lectures online after strike

YEN.com.gh reported that the University of Ghana's management shifted lectures for first-year students online following staff strikes.

The Senior Staff Association of Universities in Ghana has been on strike since January 17, 2024.

The Teachers' and Educational Workers Union also joined the strike on January 22, 2024, over conditions of service.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh