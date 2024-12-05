Naa Klorkor, a young Ghanaian lady has showcased what she had been able to achieve at the age of 23 year old

The young lady shared a video of her new luxurious yet-to-be-opened salon and boutique at a prime location in Accra

Following the post on social media, many Ghanaians on TikTok praised Naa Klorkor for her achievement

A 23-year-old Ghanaian lady has left many in awe of her entrepreneurial and business acumen.

The young entrepreneur, identified as Naa Klorkor, shared photos and videos of her luxurious salon and boutique on social media, leaving many of her peers awestruck.

Naa Klorkor, a 23-year-old Ghanaian lady showcases her plush salon and boutique. Photo credit: @naa_klorkor/TikTok.

Sited at a prime location in some parts of Accra, Naa Klorkor's salon and boutique will offer a wide range of high-end beauty and fashion services, including hair styling, makeup, and clothing sales when officially opened for business.

In a caption of a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young Ghanaian lady indicated that she achieved this remarkable success at the age of 23.

"You are just 23 years old, but you own a salon and boutique," she wrote in the caption.

Naa Klorkor's remarkable achievement inspires netizens

After sharing a video of the plush salon and boutique, netizens who chanced on it were Naa Klorkor's remarkable achievement.

@Adepa said:

"How do you people do it because eeiiii."

Winnie replied:

"Be hardworking and trust God."

@BOSS LADY also said:

"I'm 25yrs with nothing but two kids and suffering them of my finances. God bless me."

@Nath Blessing commented:

"You such a hard working just like ur sister GOD bless you guys."

@Mikayla also commented:

"I know it’s never too late for me in Jesus mighty name."

@Selby wrote:

"The Grace of God at work in your life is beautiful and I salute Grace."

