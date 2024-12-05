Ghanaian model Deborah Vanessa has won the admiration of her fans after opening up about how she was about to fund her master's education

The 40-year-old looked effortlessly chic in a black ensemble and long African braids hairstyle

Deborah Vanessa holds a bachelor's degree from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology

Ghanaian-Romanian model and musician Deborah Vanessa, popularly called Deborah Vanessa or Sister Derby, has opened up about her financial struggles while pursuing her master's degree.

The Uncle Obama hitmaker disclosed that her mother had to take a loan to fund her tuition fees because she wasn't eligible to apply for sponsorship, although she had a European passport.

The 40-year-old ex-girlfriend of Ghanaian musician Medikal made this revelation in a live television interview with Kafui Dey on GTV.

Deborah Vanessa looks gorgeous in flawless makeup as she steps out. Photo credit: @sisterdeborah.

“My uncle encouraged and pushed me to get a Master’s degree. He said, “Don’t let time pass. You just finished your Bachelor’s. You are still in the learning mode. So continue."

"I followed his advice even though it was difficult because my mom had to pay my fees. She had to take a loan of £11,000, which was a lot of money."

"We thought the fees would be subsidised because I had a European passport. Unfortunately, I hadn’t lived in Europe. Or the UK for the past three to five years, so I didn’t qualify."

Watch the video below:

