A video of a white lady in desperate need of answers regarding Ghana's upcoming general elections has got people talking

This comes after she opened up on what she should expect as a foreign resident in Ghana on election day

Ghanaians who reacted to the video have shared varying opinions on the lady's concerns

A white lady has taken to social media to demand explanations on some issues regarding Ghana's upcoming elections.

In a video on TikTok, the lady @adventurelle_ explained that she needed clarification regarding the December 7 polls as a foreigner living in the country.

A foreign lady residing in Ghana takes to social media to demand answers about what to expect on the day of the election. Photo credit: Photo credit: @adventurelle_/TikTok @Anadolu / Getty Images

Source: UGC

First, she wanted to find out if there were certain things she should not get involved in on election day.

She also wanted to determine whether certain services would be affected on the voting day.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 8,000 likes and 1,000 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians advise Obroni on 2024 elections

Ghanaians who thronged the video's comment section gave several responses to the Obroni on things to note about Ghana's upcoming election.

Modest commented:

"Just make your shoe is ready for Soloku."

Mo Salah added:

"Ghana is a peaceful country dear. Enjoy ur day as u always do. The only problem in Ghana is the leaders."

Emmanuel Marfo replied:

"Election day in Ghana is lots of fun, Ghana is a peaceful country, but do not wear any party t-shirts to polling stations."

MaryNunoo added:

"Just stay at home and watch movies..and when the result comes out, whoever wins , you come out and do soloku."

Junior Elikx wrote:

"It’s just like a normal day dear, stay home and watch TV and enjoy some waakye. Some of us are just waiting for the results to be declared so we can party."

SDA members vow they'll vote

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Seventh-Day Adventist (SDA) church members have pledged to vote on election day.

In a video on TikTok, these SDA members said voting is a civic duty, and they planned on ensuring their voice in heard on election day.

This twist comes as the church leadership rejected an appeal by President Akufo-Addo for SDA members to vote on Sabbath day.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh