A Ghanaian snack vendor selling agbelikaklo and coconuts was spotted wearing NDC-branded attire featuring John Mahama's image

She was dressed in a shirt and apron with the party's colours. When hailed by persons chanting the NDC slogan “ɛyɛ zu,” she cheerfully responded, “ɛyɛ za.”

Several social media users who watched the clip commended the woman for campaigning in her small way

A Ghanaian woman who sells a local snack on the street was videoed wearing National Democratic Congress (NDC) colours.

The woman was carrying a local snack made from cassava, popularly called 'agbelikaklo', with matured coconut for sale.

Ghanaian hawker wears NDC shirts and aprons to sell on the street. Photo credit: @laila.osman75 (TikTok) & JDMahama (Facebook)

Her white NDC shirt was nicely printed with the party’s colours featuring on the front. The shirt also featured a picture of the NDC’s flagbearer, former President John Mahama.

In a TikTok video, the hawker also wore an NDC-branded apron as she displayed her snacks in a wooden and glass safe. She also held some in rubbers, ready to hand them to any potential buyer.

A lady in a car saw her and shouted the NDC slogan, “ɛyɛ zu,” to which she responded, “ɛyɛ za.”

Netizens commend NDC hawker

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @laila.osman75 on TikTok. Read them below:

ee_eservices said:

“I watch this video like 58 billion catidral money times😂😂😂😂.”

Queencadyy wrote:

“I like people like this, they don’t care if you refuse to buy because of politics I wish to meet her 🇦🇪.”

Teamoah Peter said:

“I swear Bawumia will congratulate JM on January 7th😂😂.”

First Samuel wrote:

“Please let's vote for Mahama.”

Omar DaChaser said:

“Bawumia will struggle to convince 10 people then Napo will drive 6 away. Not easy ooo😂😂😂.”

StylinBoss wrote:

“The Nsuo wura be NPP😂😂.”

Kwaku junior said:

“She is at Odorkor Goil filling station. She is my Auntie.”

user4441631126183 wrote:

“🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣People love NDC paaaaaa🥰🥰🥰.”

