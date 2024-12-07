Election 2024: Ghanaian Voter Votes for Five Presidential Candidates, Says They All Gave Him Money
- A video of a Ghanaian voter speaking on why he voted for five presidential candidates and two parliamentary candidates has surfaced on social media
- In a viral social media video, he admitted to receiving money from all the candidates he voted for
A Ghanaian man has confessed to taking money from candidates in the ongoing election to vote for them.
In a social media post that surfaced online, the man who voted in Twifo Ati Morkwa noted that he voted for five presidential candidates because they all gave him money.
He explained that he didn't know who among the candidates he had received money from to betray; therefore, he voted for all the candidates.
He also said he voted for two parliamentary candidates since they gave him money.
Regarding why he chose all the candidates, ChannelOne TV reported on X that the man said all candidates paid for his vote.
The man further explained that he believed that if all candidates came together to work, the country would move forward rather than handing power to one person.
Watch the video below:
Source: YEN.com.gh
