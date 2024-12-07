The Electoral Commission has denied allegations of exposing validating stamps before the December 7 general elections

The flagbearer of the NDC prior to the elections had claimed that the EC had colluded with the ruling NPP to rig the elections

Speaking at a press conference, one of the Electoral Commission's top officials explained that they had done nothing of that sort

The Electoral Commission (EC) has refuted claims that it exposed validating stamps ahead of the December 7 general elections.

John Mahama, the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), made the allegations, accusing the EC of colluding with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to rig the elections.

Addressing these claims at a press conference, a top EC official clarified that the institution had acted professionally and transparently throughout the electoral process and stressed that the EC remained committed to ensuring free, fair, and credible elections.

The NDC's accusations stirred controversy, with supporters raising concerns about the integrity of the electoral process. However, the EC maintained that all its procedures, including the handling of validating stamps, were in line with established protocols. The Commission assured the public that it would continue to uphold its mandate without bias or external influence.

EC official accused of misconduct

In a similar development, an EC official was accused of interfering with the democratic process and trying to cause confusion at a polling station.

According to a report by YEN.com.gh, the accused EC official reportedly took jackets from colleague EC officials to use elsewhere.

One man present at the polling station was not very happy about the situation and criticised the EC official for the move, accusing him of compromising the electoral process.

