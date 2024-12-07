The New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have traded accusations after the multiple election-related arrests recorded during the election.

NPP presidential candidate spokesperson Miracles Aboagye accused the NPP of being behind several incidents, including an Electoral Commission officer in Kintampo South ripping off his candidate's image on ballots.

The NDC and NPP are accusing each other over election-related arrests. Source: Sammy Gyamfi/Dennis Miracles Aboagye

Speaking during a press conference, Aboagye condemned these actions, describing it as a deliberate attempt to undermine the electoral process.

“We strongly condemn the actions of this official and demand their immediate prosecution to serve as a deterrent to others.”

The NDC communications officer, Sammy Gyamfi, fired back at the NPP accusing it of desperate tactics.

At a later press conference, Gyamfi said it had no hand in any of the election related-offences recorded.

"They have resorted to all manner of frivolous allegations just to incite their hooligans and their thugs to engage in violence and manipulate the electoral process.”

