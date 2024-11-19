Prophet Azuka, in an interview, shared that Oliver Khan, The Ship Dealer, rented him his yacht in Dubai

The spiritual leader expressed his gratitude to Oliver Khan, The Ship Dealer, for his birthday celebration party

Prophet Azuka added that he paid a lot of money to rent the yacht specifically to celebrate his birthday

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Popular spiritual leader Prophet Azuka praised media personality and self-proclaimed billionaire Oliver Khan, The Ship Dealer, for renting him a yacht.

Prophet Azuka hails Oliver Khan, The Ship Dealer, for renting him a yacht for his birthday celebration. Photo source: @fiifipratt1 and @the_ship_dealer

Source: Instagram

During a recent trip to Dubai, Prophet Azuka was spotted celebrating his birthday in grand style with his friends on a yacht.

The spiritual leader and his cronies were dressed in all-white attire as they popped champagne and jammed to King Paluta's song in the middle of the sea.

Prophet Azuka hails Ship Dealer

In an interview with Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom FM, Prophet Azuka shared that Oliver Khan, The Ship Dealer, owned the yacht he rented to celebrate his birthday with his friends abroad.

The spiritual leader expressed his gratitude to the self-proclaimed billionaire for the thoughtful gesture in Dubai. He explained that Oliver Khan, The Ship Dealer, had parked the yacht in Dubai and regularly rented it to people.

Prophet Azuka said he paid a lot to rent the yacht to celebrate his birthday. He noted that he slept in an apartment on another ship during his one-week stay in Dubai.

The spiritual leader recounted some moments from his stay in Dubai, describing it as a learning and exciting experience.

Watch the video below:

Prophet Azuka's comments stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

ousseinicritical commented:

"Hmm, we are dead in this country 😂these testimonies di asem be3 ba 😂😂😂😂."

gentle_rasta_gh said:

"Masa, renting a yacht 🛥️ is not much ooo. It is per hour and so stop the alo 😂😂."

radikal_geezer commented:

"Clearly one of the fake pastors,you will be surprised some of his church members will see this video and still go and give him their hard-earned money."

citizenonasiss said:

"Azuka dea....he is the master of all fake prophets. I wonder how they get members."

trg__6lvck_wealth commented:

"Ahohyehyɛ ne nhwehwaanimuu just for a trend 😏."

Church Priest sacks Ship Dealer Oliver Khan

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ship Dealer Oliver Khan was sacked from the altar at a church wedding ceremony.

The self-proclaimed billionaire took a bundle of GH₵10 notes from his pocket and sprayed them on the married couple.

Ship Dealer's gesture garnered the attention of the church priest, who calmly called on him to stop spraying cash on the couple and take a seat so the wedding ceremony could commence.

Source: YEN.com.gh