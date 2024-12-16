A video of a Ghanaian woman's reaction after becoming an American citizen has gone viral on social media

This comes after she took to TikTok to flaunt her new US passport and encouraged people who want to relocate abroad

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have celebrated the young lady on becoming a US citizen

A Ghanaian woman became the envy of many after she took to social media to announce that she had become a US citizen.

In a video on TikTok, the Ghanaian woman @christwithmaakos said she was home when she suddenly heard a knock on her door.

She said that after receiving a package, she opened it only to find out she had been sent her American passport.

The woman at the point confessed that she never anticipated receiving her US passport.

The video concluded with the woman urging people desirous of becoming American citizens to keep faith in God and never give up.

When writing the report, the video raked in over 3000 likes and 400 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians celebrate the Ghanaian woman

Social media users who thronged the video's comment section congratulated her on becoming an American citizen.

Miss Abby commented:

"I tap into your blessings."

PSALM 86 reacted:

"l received it in Jesus name amen."

susanamensah5

"I tap to myself and my brother settlement."

user4726392135784 added:

"I tap into this testimony and blessings in the name of Jesus Christ."

Vivian indicated:

"Yes he does all things beautiful in his time i tape into your blessing in God's name."

Mimi added:

"Amen my congratulations. I tap into your blessing."

Susan Tetteh reacted:

"Sis I always admire you so and you always encourage me a lot thank you."

Lady becomes Canadian citizen after 12 years

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young lady has left many inspired after announcing that she is now a Canadian citizen.

The lady of Jamaican descent shared a video where she was destroying her permanent residency card.

She said it took her 12 years to gain her Canadian citizenship.

