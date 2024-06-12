A US-based lady has weighed in on the debate about PhD versus a foreign passport

The lady said she would pick the PhD over the US passport because higher education offers better opportunities

Netizens who saw her video said she chose the PhD because she is already a citizen of the United States

A young Ghanaian lady based abroad has added her voice to the ongoing debate about the value of a PhD vis-a-vis a foreign passport.

The young lady, identified on her socials as Capada C, said she believes a PhD from any Ghanaian university would offer her better opportunities in the United States (US), where she was born and bred.

The US-based Ghanaian lady (left) and Kofi Gabs (right) Photo credit: @iamcapadac & Kofi Gabs/Instagram

She said that the value of a PhD does not lie in material acquisition but in the power of knowledge it gives to its holders.

Capada C made these remarks when she was asked to choose between a PhD from a Ghanaian university and an American passport.

Even when she was informed that PhD holders in Ghana do not earn much, the young lady still maintained her stand, saying that "knowledge is power."

"Higher education is more powerful. You can make so much money with the knowledge that you have. You are not going to be broke if have the power of knowledge," she said.

Debate about PhD versus passport

This raging debate about PhD and passports was started by Kofi Gabs, a Ghanaian who has naturalised as Dutch.

Following his official confirmation as a citizen of the Netherlands, Kofi Gabs, also known as Mr Happiness, took to social media to celebrate his new nationality.

However, in the course of his celebration, Mr Happiness excitedly proclaimed that his Dutch passport was more valuable than a PhD from any university in Ghana.

This outlandish claim angered a lot of Ghanaians and got social media buzzing with a flurry of reactions culminating in debates about the value of the PhD against a foreign passport.

Capada C's assertion is, therefore, in line with the ongoing debates.

Netizens said the lady chose what she didn't have

Netizens who chanced on her video said that do not fault her for her choice as every rational being would go for what they do not have.

They said it was very easy and convenient for the lady to choose the PhD because she already holds a US passport.

Some of the reactions to the video shared on TikTok by @asantewaalove1 are compiled below:

@Cashizz Dc.ishop said:

"Is not her fault,if them give birth to her in Ghana,she no talk much. make we exchange."

@Breadman253 also said:

"Take her to Ghana and ask her that question."

c@hampionhazard

"I dnt blame her she doesn't stay in Ghana."

Shatta Wale chooses Dutch passport over PhD

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Shatta Wale has weighed in on the debate regarding a Dutch passport and a PhD from Ghana, and the musician says a Dutch passport has more value.

He explained that the value of a PhD in Ghana does not outweigh the benefits of a Dutch passport, citing the lack of jobs in the country.

The Dutch passport versus PhD from Ghana debate has been raging on for days, and it all began when Holland-based influencer Kofi Gabs claimed a Dutch passport had more value.

