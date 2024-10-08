A young woman's cravings pushed her to order waakye from the Mukasechic restaurant in Ghana to her base in the UK

Some Ghanaians who chanced on the TikTok video of the young woman, known as Akua, questioned why she did not prepare herself

Akua, however, explained that she ordered the food because she was feeling too lazy to cook it

A young woman has got tongues wagging on social media after she ordered waakye from Ghana to the UK.

The young woman, identified as Akua, a food and lifestyle content creator, said she was craving the popular Ghanaian meal, hence the decision to order it.

A Ghanaian lady orders waakye, a popular food, from Ghana to the UK. Photo credit: @ruthysuffolk1/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Akua explained in the caption of a video sighted by YEN.com.gh that she was feeling too lazy to prepare the food

"You are lazy so you ordered waakye from Ghana to the UK," she captioned the video.

As sighted in the video, Akua's waakye was nicely packaged in plastic wrap and sent alongside all the condiments that go with the popular Ghanaian food.

She explained that the waakye was ordered from Mukasechic, a popular chef in Ghana, and paid GH¢350.

Because the waakye was frozen, the young lady had to defrost it in a microwave before she could devour it in satisfaction of her craving.

Netizens react to Akua's video

After Akua posted the video on TikTok, netizens trooped to the comment section to share their views.

@alexandercubes0 wrote:

"I just wonder oooo , you mean to tell me you can’t cook waakye urself."

@Your fears also wrote:

"Waakye don travel pass me."

MUM KUKS +FAM said:

"you will move out of that house p3333."

Akua replied:

"who is going to do that."

Woman sells waakye in the UK

YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian woman based in the UK was spotted selling waakye in her car.

A viral TikTok video captured the woman serving a long queue of customers, who patiently waited for their plate of waakye.

When the video emerged online, netizens praised the woman for taking advantage of Ghanaians in the UK's cravings for the popular food to set up a business.

Source: YEN.com.gh