A Chinese woman visiting Ghana has warmed hearts online after a video of her enjoying a large bowl of fufu with soup went viral.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The clip highlights her enthusiasm for the traditional Ghanaian dish and her willingness to embrace the local culture.

Chinese woman eats a large bowl of fufu in Ghana. Image source: reddyzondagh

Source: TikTok

In the video, the woman is seated at a table with a steaming bowl of fufu served with a rich, flavorful soup.

She smiles warmly as she uses her hand—a traditional method—to scoop the fufu and dip it into the soup.

Her genuine excitement and satisfaction are evident as she takes her first bite, nodding in approval.

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh