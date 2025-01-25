UCC Fresher Rejects GH¢1M, Chooses First Class: "I Can Earn My Own Money With First Class"
A University of Cape Coast (UCC) fresher has generated buzz online after boldly declaring that she would choose academic excellence over instant wealth.
In a viral video on social media, the young lady stated that she would reject an offer of GH¢1 million in exchange for a first-class degree.
When asked why she would make such a decision, the fresher explained that a first-class degree would equip her with the knowledge and skills needed to create future wealth.
"With a first class, I can earn my own money," she confidently stated.
She added that education is an investment and she believes in working hard to achieve success rather than relying on shortcuts.
Watch the video below:
Source: YEN.com.gh
