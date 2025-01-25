A University of Cape Coast (UCC) fresher has generated buzz online after boldly declaring that she would choose academic excellence over instant wealth.

In a viral video on social media, the young lady stated that she would reject an offer of GH¢1 million in exchange for a first-class degree.

When asked why she would make such a decision, the fresher explained that a first-class degree would equip her with the knowledge and skills needed to create future wealth.

"With a first class, I can earn my own money," she confidently stated.

She added that education is an investment and she believes in working hard to achieve success rather than relying on shortcuts.

