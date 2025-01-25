A touching video of how a kid sister reacted after her brother gave her an iPhone has surfaced on social media

The young lady was overwhelmed with joy and broke into tears after her brother handed over the gift to her

Netizens who saw the video were impressed and celebrated the young man in the comments sectio

A young Ghanaian lady could not contain her joy after receiving a gift from her elder brother. Her elder brother, who is so fond of her, gave her a beautiful iPhone.

An online video shows the moment the young man presented the gift to her. In the video, he called the young lady into a spacious living room and asked her to close her eyes.

The young lady, wondering what her brother was up to, reluctantly closed her eyes. When she opened them, she saw her brother's stretched arm handing over an iPhone to her.

The young lady did not believe her eyes for a moment and suddenly broke into uncontrollable tears.

