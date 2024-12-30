Ghanaian Man in Tears as Girlfriend Jilts Him on Christmas Day: "Broken Heart no Good"
- A heavily built Ghanaian man has taken to social media to cry out after his girlfriend reportedly broke his heart
- The young man was captured in a viral TikTok video shedding tears over the painful heartbreak and betrayal from his ex-lover
- After coming across the video on social media, a section of Ghanaians trooped to the comment section to react
A Ghanaian man's Christmas was ruined after his girlfriend purportedly jilted him for another.
A video circulating on TikTok captured the young man crying uncontrollably over the painful heartbreak.
It's unclear what pushed the young man's lover to end things with him, however, he looked visibly disappointed over her decision to leave.
In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young man, who is heavily built, had tears rolling down from his eyes as he reeled over his girlfriend's betrayal.
"Heart broken no good ooh," he wrote in the caption of the video
Netizens react to the young man's video
The incident has sparked a mix of reactions on social media. While many sympathise with him, others see an opportunity to troll him for falling in love.
As of the time of drafting this report, the video had racked up 34.5k likes and over 2.8 comments in 24 hours.
YEN. com.gh gathered a few reactions below:
@Evans Wesley(SILICON) said:
"Macho man too fall in love, eiiiii first time."
@Sam Bentley also said:
"Macho man na wagye mi saa one love."
@Asaka commented:
"Kasango get broken hearts she left you for fine boy soooo saaad kasooooongo."
@BENBELLA BROWN replied:
"Bossu even if your mother see me she go like me left to talk about your gf shut up and watch the full video."
@Manuel also commented:
"Love is sweet when you are with the rice person."
@Fati Amadu wrote:
"Broken heart still dey, look for ur God n worship rather n stop wasting ur time on someone because we r at e end time, God first."
Woman begs for love online
YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian woman took to social media to search for love.
In a video, the lady promised to give a weekly allowance of GH¢300 to the man who would agree to date her.
The young woman said she preferred a young man who would genuinely love her.
