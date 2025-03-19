Girls SP, one of Oyerepa Afutuo's cherished panellists recently passed away, breaking the hearts of her fans

It was unclear what caused her demise but she had been off-screen for a long time after she reportedly took ill

Two of her children have opened up in a video and shared details of what caused her sad demise

The children of Oyerepa Afutuo's Girls SP have broken their silence on their mother's demise. In a video, they stated what caused her sad passing.

The young ladies who spoke to GhPage noted that their mother was diagnosed with diabetes when she fell ill and was taken to the hospital.

Within three weeks, her condition deteriorated and she eventually passed away breaking their hearts.

Narrating their order to the media, her youngest daughter, Akua Asabea noted that it all started one day when her mother used a knife to open a tin of milk.

"She started complaining of itchy palms after that incident. Later, she told me there was a boil in her hand and showed it to me. The boil grew bigger and eventually burst, discharging some liquid," she said.

I told her it's not normal but she took my words for granted," Asabea added during the interview.

Later, Girls SP was taken to the hospital for treatment but their condition deteriorated and she eventually passed away three weeks later.

Girls SP passes away

On March 5, 2025, Auntie Naa, the host of Oyerepa Afutuo announced the passing of their beloved team member, Girls SP.

In a touching Facebook post, Auntie Naa recounted some cherished moments with the old lady who was an integral part of the show.

Auntie acknowledged Girls SP's immense contributions to the show and stated that she would be dearly missed.

She, however, did not state the cause of her demise, but Girls SP's children have finally opened up on what led to her passing.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Girls SP's demise

The details of what caused Girls SP's demise have broken the hearts of many netizens, especially her fans. Many expressed their heartfelt condolences in the comments section of the post.

