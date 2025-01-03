Osebo the Zaraman has shown Ghanaians a side of him many are yet to discover after his many years abroad

The style influencer joined a recent live interaction and ended up doing his entire session in Italian

The video of him and Adu Flatello speaking the foreign language flawlessly has surfaced on social media

Ghanaian style influencer Osebo The Zaraman recently joined Adu Flatello's live TikTok interaction.

The style influencer is known for his unconventional approach to fashion, which makes him dominate social media trends with almost every picture he posts on the internet.

While many know Osebo The Zaraman to be a successful fashion entrepreneur in Ghaha, the style influencer is always proud to let Ghanaians in on his been-to days as a black man living in Italy.

In a 2021 interview, the internet sensation Richard Brown recounted how he used to hustle in Togo for an elderly man who refused to pay him but eventually rewarded him with a Togolese passport, which helped him travel to Italy.

With Osebo's many years in Italy, it is not surprising that the speaks the language fluently. In a recent video, the fashion entrepreneur was seen locked in a conversation with controversial viral TikToker Adu Flatello.

The duo's casual conversation excited scores of fans who thronged the comments to express their admiration for them.

Adu Flatello was excited to host Osebo the Zaraman on the call. In their conversation, Osebo the Zaraman talked about his birthday party and shared some of his life's moments with him.

Fans react to Osebo and Adu Flatello's session

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Osebo the Zaraman and Adu Flatello's session.

Kwesi Kyei Darkwah said:

"His birthday was yesterday, and he had to celebrate it with some children in the village. That’s why he didn’t invite us."

DJ_Asem wrote:

"What I heard was that Osebo said yesterday was his birthday, and Flatelo said he didn't invite him."

RJZ🇬🇭 remarked:

"Just hit "see translation" and you can read from there. It's correct ✅."

HaRrY OhEnE noted:

"Seriously, fratello speaks proper Italian."

Ajagurajah challenges Osebo the Zaraman

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that religious leader Ajagurajah, aka Bishop Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, had refueled his fashion battle with Osebo the Zaraman.

Bishop Ajagurajah shared his new look on social media in hopes of eclipsing Osebo as the champion of unconventional dressing.

In his attempt, the spiritual leader wore a typical woman's kaba cloth on a multi-coloured long-sleeved shirt with a black belt around his waist.

