Netherlands and Atletico Madrid striker has visited the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, in Kumasi

Arriving at the Manhyia Palace, Depay dressed like an Asante royal by rocking a colourful kente

The photos have triggered warm reactions from the many followers of the former Barcelona forward

Atletico Madrid forward Memphis Depay has paid a courtesy call on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, in Kumasi.

The Netherlands international, currently on holiday in Ghana, visited the Manhyia Palace to pay homage to Otumfuo.

Depay shared photos of his visit to Otumfuo's palace on his official Instagram page on Thursday, July 13, 2023.

Memphis Depay has visited the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the Manhyia Palace Photo source: @memphisdepay

Memphis Depay wears kente to Otumfuo's palace

The photos sighted by YEN.com.gh showed the former Barcelona and Manchester United dressed in full traditional regalia.

He wore a colourful kente cloth which he brought off his shoulder as a sign of respect to the revered king.

In one of the photos, Depay, a regular visitor to Ghana, stood beside the Asantehene, who sat to the player's right. The second photo had Depay seated and having a chat with Otumfuo.

Sharing the photos, Depay was grateful to the Asantehene for his advice and motivation.

"Thank you for your words of wisdom and motivation!#ashanti #King #ashantikingdom," he said.

King Promise, Dentaa, and others hail Memphis Depay and Otumfuo's photos

After sharing the photos, many of the Atletico Madrid striker's followers took to the comment section to praise him and the Asantehene.

iamkingpromise said:

Royalty

dentaa_show said:

Love it

brobbey2001 said:

That’s a million dollars worth picture

omega_ye7 said:

Bro went to Ghana and became a prince, football ain’t ready for Prime Depay

kingyawampofo said:

THIS right here is AFRICAN evolution A great King and a football Prince Wakanda is real

donastyscious asked:

Did he ask if your tattoos are permanent or u can wash it off?

Memphis Depay unleashes GH¢700k jet ski on Ada waters, cruises with son

Meanwhile, Memphis Depay recently released a new jet ski for his personal use as he holidays in Ghana.

A video showed the jet ski to have been made by Mansory. It was customised in the colours of the Ghana flag.

The video had the former Barcelona and Manchester United star sitting on the machine and having a feel of it as it arrived.

Memphis Depay dances apatampa in Cape Coast

Earlier, Depay had been spotted dancing one of Ghana's traditional dances, apatampa, in Cape Coast.

The footballer showed his dance skills when he toured some facilities at the Cape Coast School For The Deaf.

Some netizens reacted to his dance moves, while others admired the footballer's influence and presence in Ghana for the past few months.

