A video of some supporters of the National Democratic Congress sleeping at the Black Star Square ahead of the swearing-in ceremony has emerged online

The supporters are said to hail from Teshie, one of the towns in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana

The swearing-in ceremony of Ghana's incoming president, John Dramani Mahama kicks off in a few hours

Scores of National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters have pitched camp at Black Star Square, also known as Independence Square, ahead of president-elect, John Dramani Mahama's swearing-in ceremony.

The enthusiastic supporters, clad in red, white, green, and black party paraphernalia, were seen sleeping on the bare floor at the Independence Square in a video.

NDC supporters camp out Independence Square ahead of Mahama's swearing-in ceremony. Photo credit: @_laly_18/TikTok & UGC.

Source: TikTok

According to the caption of a video sighted on TikTok, the supporters are from the Teshie branch of the party.

The supporters reportedly camped out at the Black Star Square on the evening of Monday, January 6, 2025, less than 24 hours before the inauguration of Ghana's next president.

The swearing-in ceremony

The swearing-in ceremony of Ghana's incoming president, John Dramani Mahama will take place on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, at the Independence Square.

Mr Mahama and his vice president-elect, Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang will take their oaths of office before the parliament of Ghana.

The ceremony, which ushers in a new dawn of political leadership, commences at 10 AM.

Ghanaians react to the video

Ghanaians, who came across the video, on social media thronged the comment section to share their views.

@Jenniferbae said:

"Awww JM am even crying mpo see love. oh I pray God gives him the strength to work for his people."

@obibenyaw also said:

"Suddenly I understand what loyalty means. Pls God of JM, grant your humble servan the sense of direction, and never let him disappoint these loyals...like yaanom did."

@user3074957337696Abena Irene 2 commented:

"JM is naturally loved by the people, it's not about the party he is loved by all of us, God bless JM."

@boyce 90 also commented:

"God bless everyone who devoted his or her life and time for John mahama and NDC party."

@Bright Michael wrote:

"Chai The people of Ghana has really been through a lot JM please don't disappoint them."

@ANSAYAH THE🇬🇭FARMER also wrote"

"Same thing happened in Asawase we’ve been waiting saaa for 24 hours till morning around 11 to 12 all cuss of honorable Muntaka Mubarak and NDC."

@Luu said:

"Wow Wow Wow God bless you all J D M and N D C party will never fail Ghanaians well done."

Mahama wins election

Earlier, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Mr Mahama, who is Ghana's former president, was elected at the Saturday, December 7, 2024 presidential election.

The former president defeated the outgoing vice president, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, with 6,328,397 votes, representing 56.55%.

His election is set to give Ghana its first-ever female vice president in the person of Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh