A Ghanaian man left many sad as he cried out, accusing his wife his wife of cheating on him

He said everything happened after the woman relocated to the UK only to get pregnant by another man

The woman, on her part, denied the accusation and called out her estranged husband for tarnishing her image with blatant lies

A Ghanaian man has rued his decision to marry a woman he has never seen in person and met on TikTok.

This comes after appearing on Oyerepa Afutuo on Oyerepa FM where he accused his wife of infidelity.

Kwame, who is currently in Germany, said his woes began after he opted to pay for his wife to join him abroad.

The man's decision was turned down by his wife, who later travelled to the UK to live with her lover under the guise of staying with some family relatives.

The man claimed that his investigation proved that his wife got pregnant in the UK and had even given birth.

When Auntie Naa, the show host, asked what Kwame wanted, the young man, without hesitation, said he had spent much money on her and wanted compensation.

The woman who also phoned into the show denied the accusation by her estranged husband, adding that she would not give him any money.

When writing the report, the video raked in over 19,000 likes and 93 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to the man's decision

Social media users who commented on the video shared varied opinions on the man's accusations.

@evadanso4227 indicated:

"The lady should pay Kwame but she needs a good lawyer to double the money as compensation."

@evadanso4227 wrote:

Wicked man

"I watch Aunty Naa every day, but this case should have gone in the favour of the lady. It’s not far. Aunty Naa please revisit this case please the lady did nothing wrong. Justice for Bernice. "

@evadanso4227 added:

"I think the lady should not pay any money to Kwame. She can even sue. The lady need to thank God for her life this man would’ve made her life a living hell. Bernice don’t pay."

@michaelt9207 added:

"There is not fair Judgement here in that the lady should pay all the money. However listen careful to Auntie Naa, the lady should pay him and get herself out of the marriage. The guy should compensate the lady as well, otherwise the has a good case against the guy."

@samuelowusu4755 remarked:

"I wished i had more money , i would have paid this money to Kwame and let Bernice have her peace."

@KwabenaOwusu-n2u added:

"Don’t give him any money. It’s a two way game. Either you win or lose."

@josephmanu277 added:

"The man must be fined else the girl shouldn't pay the money."

