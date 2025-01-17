A Ghanaian man resident in Ashaiman landed in trouble after using the pages of a Qurtissue paper

A group of Muslim youth caught him engaging in the act after observing pieces of the Quran scattered in the bush for sometime

The video has evoked mixed reactions as netizens expressed a flurry of responses in the comments section

A young Ghanaian man was at the mercy of a group of Muslim youth after he was caught desecrating the Quran.

According to a social media post, the young man used pages of the Quran as tissue paper. The incident in Ashaiman was brought to the public's attention through an X post.

According to eyewitnesses, the young man had engaged in the activity for an extended period and was caught by the Muslim youth in the community.

The youth in the area claim they noticed over time that pages of the Quran had been used by an unidentified person to wipe faeces and dumped in a bush.

Displeased, they reported the incident to the Imam in the area, and after several days of monitoring, they caught the man red-handed.

He explained his actions and noted that the Quran did not belong to him. He indicated that he was a Christian who did not believe in the Islam Religion.

His dad was a Muslim and had the Quran until his demise. After his dad passed away, he did not see the relevance of the Holy Book and decided to use its pages as tissue paper. After the angry youth caught him, he pleaded for forgiveness in a video.

Netizens fume as young man's video drops

Netizens who saw the video of the young man using pages from the Quran as tissue paper were outraged. Some argued that the young man did not do the right thing.

Others also stated that despite his actions, there was no need to subject him to punishment.

@Anerobeezy2 wrote:

"Why can’t they just allow the Quran to deal with the boy instead of them to take action. Quran lack powers?"

@StarYorka10 wrote:

"Kwasiasem kwa is the book (quaran) for you. You too dey there them dey beat u kwasia. What has that book than to your lives."

@KSnetne wrote:

"If this guy was in a gulf state."

@olumax3028 wrote:

"You've a problem if you're fighting for God and acting like God can't fight for himself."

@LabiaMinoria wrote:

"This is not Nigeria. Sadly, in Nigeria, people who practice that belief would have butchered him, gone to his house, burned it down, gone to his father’s grave, dug it up and thrown his bones around the whole place; they would then proceeded to his church hoping to deal same fate to his pastors etc. This is the madness and fate nonbelievers of their faith face, especially in Northern Nigeria. They get away with it cos the government always look the other way."

