Doctor, a Ghanaian man who is a soldier in the British Army has advised his countrymen and women against travelling with CoS

According to Doctor, many Ghanaians who moved to the UK with sponsorship visas have become stranded abroad

Doctor's video sparked conversations about CoS, with many Ghanaians sharing their experiences n the comment section

A popular Ghanaian TikTok star based in the UK has sent out a word of caution to his fellow countrymen and women seeking opportunities to relocate abroad.

The TikTok star, identified on his socials as Doctor, advised her fellow citizens against travelling abroad with sponsorship visas, otherwise known as Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS).

A UK-based man cautions Ghanaians against travelling abroad with sponsorship visas. Photo credit: @SVTV Africa/YouTube.

Speaking to DJ Nyami of SVTV Africa fame, Doctor, a soldier in the British Army, said many immigrants in the UK who travelled with CoS have regretted their decision.

According to him, many of the people who paid huge sums of money to secure CoS to move to the UK are struggling to find their feet.

'Any Ghanaian listening to me, if you buy anyone's CoS, I say this to the glory of God that when you get here your life will be miserable," he warned.

"90 per cent of Ghanaians who bought CoS are now jobless in the IK," he added.

Consequently, Doctor further warned Ghanaians planning to seek greener pastures abroad to be wary of travelling agents who promise to help them secure sponsorship visas.

Doctor's advice comes on the back of several reports of Ghanaians and other immigrants in the UK struggling to secure jobs because the CoS they travel abroad with is questionable.

Ghanaians share their experience travelling with CoS

Other Ghanaians, upon coming across the Doctor's interview with DJ Nyami, also shared their experience with CoS.

@ammisscharlotte0 said:

"My husband friend sold his 2 house and his poultry farm for Cos to uk we advise him but he won't listen. he is here without work he is calling us i have blocked him from my phone without his notice."

@Abena Owusua705 also said:

"Me too I paid 8000 pounds to him ,almost 2 years I don't hear from him."

@Yoko Kobigold commented:

"The truth is you can’t have peace of mind when u chop someone’s hard earn money..regardless."

@Kathy also commented:

"Very true 1year 2 months now my sister is jobless."

@Kay wrote:

"You won't believe what he's saying until you find yourself in the same situation."

UK lady wants to return home

YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady who recently relocated to the UK expressed regret over her decision to leave Ghana.

In a video, the young lady known as Tracy Osei said she owned businesses in Ghana only to dispose of everything to relocate abroad for greener pastures.

She explained that she was a private loan lender, giving soft loans to traders in the markets

Speaking to DJ Nyami, Tracy said she missed home and making plans to return to Ghana to pick up from where she left off.

