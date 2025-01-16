Miss Afia Boadi, a public school teacher in Ghana's Bia West District, surprised her students with Christmas gifts of sketch pads and ‘My Third Copy Book’ to enhance their writing skills

Miss Afia Boadi, a public school teacher, bought gifts for her students when she returned from her Christmas vacation and gave them to her learners when they resumed.

The teacher said she loves her students and thought they needed the items she got for them to improve their studies.

Kind teacher, Miss Afia Boadi, gives her students Christmas gifts after vacation. Photo credit: @boadisandra3

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video, Miss Afia Boadi said she got each student a sketch pad and ‘My Third Copy Book’ so they could write.

‘My Third Copy Book’ is meant for preschoolers, kindergarteners, and primary school students who want to improve their writing skills by practising strokes, lines, numbers, printed letters, and short words. It introduces the users to the writing of alphabets and helps build handwriting skills right from the beginning.

According to Miss Afia Boadi, she waited for her learners to go on break and then put the gifts on their desks. The children would see their gifts when they returned from break.

“So my people left for break, and I surprised them. This is what I do. They left for break, and I surprised them with ‘My Third Copy Book’ and then a sketch pad. That is their Christmas gift. So they will come and meet it. I love them.”

Miss Afia Boadi teaches in a public school in the Bia West District of the Western North region.

Watch the video below:

Netizens commend teacher for gifting students

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by Miss Afia Boadi on TikTok. Read them below:

Alexis 🔥🐻 said:

“Let's see their reactions after they return from break ❤️.”

Miss Afia boadi responded:

“Nkonkonsa dey sweet you ooo menua 😂😂😂😂.”

The ❤️ Chosen one 💯💞 said:

“So cant the district assembly provide u people with cement to refurbish the room for our angel madam and her pupils eeeiiii Ghana.”

Swanky online wrote:

“May God Almighty bless your hustle, please let's see the reaction after they are back from break🥰🥰.”

Darkoa Esther said:

“God bless you fellow colleague. We love what we do🥰🥰.”

Amponsahflorenceyaaasabe wrote:

“Oww the classroom is not even cemented 🥺. May God bless you mi sister 😩🙏.”

🦋Adjowah Afriyie 🔐🔑 said:

“May God bless u ok. I ended up staying with my dad because of this book. Children from broken homes will understand 🙏.”

