Ghanaian room agent has given an insight into his job, opening up about his monthly earnings

In a video circulating on TikTok, the accommodation agent suggested his job was more lucrative than more of the jobs in the country

His claims about the monthly income attracted mixed reactions from a section of Ghanaians on social media

A young Ghanaian man who works as an accommodation agent in Accra has opened up about his job.

According to the young man, whose name has not been identified, his job - which involves finding accommodation for people - is very lucrative.

Accra accommodation agent opens up about his job and how much he earns monthly. Photo credit: @richkhob/TikTok.

He suggested that it may even surpass many white-collar jobs in Ghana, considering his monthly earnings.

Speaking to a social media content creator, the young man claimed he earns between $500 (GH¢7,000) and $800 (GH¢12,000( per month.

"I roughly make between $500 and $00 per month.," he told the content creator,

When asked what the biggest amount he had made from his job was, the young man mentioned that he made $8,000, equivalent to GH120,000, in August 2024.

"It was just within 24 hours. Around Cantonment. Within that period, my mum told me she also wanted to be a room agent after seeing how much I made," he said.

The income of accommodation agents in Ghana

Accommodation agents in Ghana earn their income through commissions after renting out a room.

Most of these agents, particularly those in major cities, charge room seekers a 10 per cent commission fee.

This means they earn 10 per cent of the rent or sale price from the accommodation seekers.

Furthermore, they also receive a separate commission from landlords or homeowners as a reward for facilitating the rental or sale of their property.

Additionally, agents in Ghana collect what they call a "viewing fee" from room seekers before showing them vacant apartments for rent or sale.

Considering the above, the young man's claims about his monthly earnings may not be far-fetched, assuming he has a large client base and a reputation for trustworthiness.

Mixed reactions to the room agent's claims

The video of the room agents attracted mixed reactions from netizens. While some expressed doubt over his claims others said they now have a perfect understanding of why rent is expensive in the city.

Below are some of the reactions to the young man's interview compiled by YEN.com.gh.

@Yaw karma said:

"Kwasiaa kasa saaaa na landlord saf how much he Dey get."

@MM replied:

"You got me rolling."

@Collins Maka also said:

"Now you know why rent is unnecessarily expensive."

@Nana K.Walker commented:

"Upon all this they will say money no Dey Ghana."

@HIGHEST replied:

"He’s telling lies masa. Don’t blv anything he’s saying."

@ikewanofficial also commented:

"You guys should tell your clients the truth,most of lie too much bro."

Agent advocates for a higher percentage

Meanwhile, in a previous YEN.com.gh report, a Ghanaian accommodation agent advocated for higher percentage charges.

According to him, finding a vacant room was not an easy task and for that matter, agents must be paid a commission percentage that commensurate with their effort.

The room agents made these remarks while standing beside a poorly maintained apartment.

Source: YEN.com.gh