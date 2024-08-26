A video of Ghanaian preacher Rev Eastwood Anaba advising ladies on some red flags to look out for in a potential partner has surfaced online

The renowned preacher, in one of his sermons, asked ladies to make sure their potential partners deal with these three things before getting married

Netizens who saw the post were enlightened by his advice and shared their views in the comments section

Ghanaian preacher Rev Eastwood Anaba has highlighted three red flags every lady should look out for in a potential partner before marrying them.

During one of his sermons, the preacher urged ladies to make sure their partners deal with the three lousy attitudes before they agree to marry the man.

The first thing he mentioned was a quick-tempered man. Rev Anaba stated that ladies should not ignore this feature if their prospective spouses possess it.

"One thing you should never ignore in a man and ignore and go and still marry him is a man who is quick-tempered or has a bad temper," he said.

The second red flag he asked ladies to look out for is a womanising attitude. He noted that no woman should enter into marriage with a man who cheats on them with another person even before their marriage.

The third item on the revered man of God's list was a stingy man. He noted that marrying a stingy man would pose challenges to the relationship. Therefore, he urged ladies to ensure that their partners with any of these tendencies fix them before marriage.

Netizens react to Rev Anaba's advice

Many netizens who saw the post took the advice in good faith and thronged to the comments section to express their views.

@Frances Esi Selby wrote:

"Some of them have all the 3 qualities ooo. They need prayers paa."

@Kay Sam wrote:

"Armstrong."

@Noah Nawi wrote:

"kpikpilikpi hand."

@dawn wrote:

"I walked away from a stingy man and now i am blessed."

@M.Y.T wrote:

"Daddy their temperance de3, it seems all of them oo."

@user7031609733637 wrote:

"My husband is a very quick temper but a very good person."

@mercynanayaaagyemang wrote:

"Mmmm he is stingy, he said I should pay my rent when he get money he will give me, always the same method and he eventually not mention it."

