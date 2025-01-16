A video of a Ghanaian man cautioning fellow Ghanaians against relocating abroad has surfaced online

The young man noted that harsh weather conditions will make living abroad miserable for anyone who desperately wants to relocate

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section, as some supported his claim while others criticised him

A young Ghanaian man has warned fellow Ghanaians against desperately desiring to relocate abroad.

In a video that has since gone viral, the unidentified young man who lives in the US stated that life abroad is not as rosy as it seems since people living there encounter their own challenges.

Ghanaian man cries out over winter. Image source: SikaOfficial

Source: Twitter

He noted that the weather conditions outside are one major factor anyone should consider when recalling their decision to travel abroad.

Sharing a video of how the current season in his country of residence has transformed the place, he indicated that travelling abroad is not worth the stress it comes with.

He noted that most water bodies are frozen into ice due to the winter. To reinforce his point, he also mentioned that the current temperature is unbearable.

He, thus, cautioned Ghanaians against going to church to pray for an opportunity to travel abroad constantly.

Instead, he noted that Ghanaians should be grateful for their country since they have great weather.

Watch the video below:

Netizens lambast Ghanaian man over his remarks

Netizens who saw the video of the young man advising fellow Ghanaians against relocating abroad expressed their reactions in the comments section. Many were unhappy with his claim and criticised him in the comments section.

@_Jay_Sterling_ wrote:

"He should come home err."

@theow_ghana wrote:

"What country is he in?"

@DwomohChristian wrote:

"I hate to see such videos. If you won’t leave Ghana dey der."

@j_orge77 wrote:

"He should just come home cos it’ll be sad to see him die due to the weather conditions over there …it’s that simple.everyday they’re complaining and warning people not to come yet they’re still there chai."

@YaaEsther20 wrote:

"Why hasn’t he come back home then? Mtcheew… aw) kum nipa anaa. Cry No More."

@crynomore99 wrote:

"The only person who can advise me not to go abroad is someone who went there and came back with the intention of not going there again . Even with that I must also step there to see."

🇬🇭30BG-TUBABA🇧🇪

@TubabaAustineGH

·

7h

Make he come house erhhh

Aba Mina❣️🇬🇭

@mina_winst

·

8h

Everytime someone will travel abroad and warn we that we’re still here not to come and join them cos of this and that. If it’s that bad they should come back to Ghana and shove their advice down their throat. No one asked them for advice. Smh!

E GO OVER YOU ™ 💙

@B6ADASS

·

5h

why isn’t he back here then? he went there to experience weather or he’s there for something else which is worthy? this discouraging and badmouthing of a geographical location nonsense should stop.

Ed🍀

@_lazyProgrammer

·

8h

If he is surviving...others too will survive...better still, he should come home...ne kwasia lmao

Original

@ehard__

·

6h

But he is still alive right if he survive what is preventing us to ?

