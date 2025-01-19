Eight casualties have been recorded in a violent clash that occurred at a mining site in Obuasi.

The tragic incident happened on January 18, 2025, when a group of small-scale miners besieged the AngloGold Ashanti mines at night.

Reports indicate that the group visited the site fully armed and opened fire.

Military officers guarding the mine responded with shots. At the end of the confrontation, eight people died.

Properties belonging, including cars, were also destroyed in the clash.

Source: YEN.com.gh