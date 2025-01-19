Clash Between Military and Small-Scale Miners Result in Eight Deaths
Eight casualties have been recorded in a violent clash that occurred at a mining site in Obuasi.
The tragic incident happened on January 18, 2025, when a group of small-scale miners besieged the AngloGold Ashanti mines at night.
Reports indicate that the group visited the site fully armed and opened fire.
Military officers guarding the mine responded with shots. At the end of the confrontation, eight people died.
Properties belonging, including cars, were also destroyed in the clash.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris (Human-Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Jessie also previously served as a multimedia journalist for The Independent Ghana. In 2024, Jessie completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh