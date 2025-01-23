Two persons have died, and one is in critical condition after two groups of illegal miners reportedly laid siege to the Tano-Anwia forest reserve in the Aowin municipality of the Western region.

Joy News reported that this led to a clash and gunfire during the incident on Wednesday, January 22.

Two persons dad after illegal miners clash in Tano-Anwia forest reserve

The armed groups, allegedly led by two known political activists, have taken over the biodiversity area and are mining illegally.

Joy News reported that some people accused the MP of sponsoring the fresh siege on the forest in the area.

Members of a rapid response team dispatched to stop the illegality were later accosted outside the forest area by the illegal miners on motorbikes, taken to an unknown location and assaulted.

Foresty guards destroyed some equipment set up by the illegal miners in the forest as instructed.

Joy News checks revealed they seized the weapons of some of the forest guards.

Sources at the Forestry Commission say forest guards cannot discharge their duties anymore because of the latest invasion.

Forest reserves affected by the latest wave of invasion include Tano Anwia, Tano Nimri, and the Yoo Yoo forests.

