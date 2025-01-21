Salifu Ibrahim, a humble Ghanaian man who works for Zoomlion Ghana has been praised by many on social media for his exceptional honesty

This was after it emerged online that the man had returned a large sum of money he found to the owner

Salifu works as a waste collector for Zoomlion Ghana under a Youth Employment Agency initiative

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A worker of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, a waste collection and management company, identified as Salifu Ibrahim has demonstrated exceptional honesty and integrity worthy of emulation.

Salifu Ibrahim, who works for the sanitation company was a waste collector under one of the modules of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), reportedly found a whopping GH¢20,000 in a trash bin and returned it to the owner, who is based in Tamale.

Salifu Ibrahim, an honest Zoomlion Ghana worker returns GH¢20,000 he found in the trash to the owner. Photo credit: @ghhyper1/IG.

Source: Twitter

Considering the meagre salary these waste collectors take home every month, many in Salifu's shoes would see the money as a blessing from God and keep it.

However, the honest Ghanaian man rather chose to do the right thing by tracking down the owner to return the money to him.

This goes to show how incredibly exceptional Salifu's actions are and deserves every praise for his honesty.

When asked why he chose to return the money, Salifu, a practising Muslim, said it was against the dictates of his religion to keep that which did not belong to him.

The owner of the GH¢20,000 reportedly expressed profound gratitude to the Zoomlion Ghana waste collector for his honesty and selfless act.

“I am overwhelmed with joy and appreciation for this selfless act,” the owner was reported to have said.

Ghanaians celebrate and praise Salifu Ibrahim

Ghanaians online were left in awe of Salifu Ibrahim's exemplary display of honesty and thronged the comment section of an Instagram post made by blogger @ghhyper1 to praise him.

god_fearer21747 said:

"Can we please send him to a beautiful vacation for his good deed? Ghanaians make it happen to appreciate him."

@belindaarthur242 also said:

"What if it's God who has blessed you with this money you go and return it eii how hmm poverty is not good I hate it "

@kobbytuesdy25 commented:

"The year of resetting Ghana ampaaaa, nanka if it were to be nana addo’s time he will not return it daaaaa."

@dreamboyalfa_ also commented:

"Now it’s intentional…they know they will get more than that ..anyway God bless them for being honest."

@overwiseghh wrote:

"I hope they do him Fine for US lol course Zoomlion don't pay their workers well."

@ramysbakes also wrote:

"This man needs to be appreciated. We need these types of people in the world."

Ghanaian man returns lady's wallet

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man living in the US found a lady's purse at a fuel station and tracked her down to return it.

However, just when the woman would accept the wallet and probably reward him, the Ghanaian told her that he had taken $20 from it as his reward.

This incident was captured on a video that sparked reactions on social media, with many condemning him.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh