A young Ghanaian man was in disbelief over the circumstances for which his girlfriend jilted him

This was after he explained to a friend that his girlfriend ended the relationship after she gained admission to KNUST

Netizens who took to the comment section of the post have consoled the young man on his ordeal

A Ghanaian man was pained after his girlfriend ended the relationship after she gained admission to study at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

News of his heartbreak went viral after he confided in a female friend who shared screenshots of their chats on TikTok.

A Ghanaian man laments as his girlfriend jilts him after gaining admission on KNUST. Image: @VOK Live/X @Stock Photo posed by model/Getty Images

Source: UGC

In one screenshot message, the unidentified young man complained to his friend that his ex-lover's decision to part ways came as a surprise, especially since he did not know what he had done wrong.

He said it all happened after his ex-lover texted him to inform him of their breakup after leaving for the KNUST campus.

The young man, who seemed distressed about the situation, added that attempts to reach his ex-lover failed.

"I don't know what I did wrong, dear. She got admission to KNUST, left for school on Friday, and left me a breakup message. I have been calling since then to ask what I did wrong, but I can't reach her," the message read.

The lady who made the post on TikTok explained to a commenter that the situation was very confusing, especially as the man supported the girl financially in her quest to enrol at KNUST.

At the time of writing the report, the post had raked in over 1,000 likes and 100 comments.

Peeps console the heartbroken man

Social media users who commented on the post shared varied opinions, with many urging the man to move on with his life.

Yaw Dwarkwaa stated:

"Don't worry bro, God knows best, move on with your life."

Ohenewaa commented:

"She’s saving him in a way,maybe she doesn’t want to cheat."

4kentell indicated:

"My girl also left for university I haven’t heard from her again and she doesn’t even call or pick up my call ! But I’m good."

Ghame Bwhoy reacted:

"A chance to better yourself as a revenge, bro. Definitely gonna be wasted in uni. Going to uni doesn’t guarantee you 100% success. Be humble."

imzdeborn added:

"She would ran back after finding out university has nothing to offer."

THE BEAUTY EXPERIENCE added:

"I’m sad mpo hmmm. I pity her smh,"

The North Child wrote:

"If we tell you, you no go believe."

SERWAA added:

"Let him go for refund, uni boys go wine her but no panic."

Source: YEN.com.gh