The SWESCO student who found a purse and returned to his headmistress has shared the motivation behind his gesture

In an interview, the young man said he returned the money because he felt it was the right thing to do

The young man has become an inspiration to his peers, with many trooping to his school to gift him money and other items

Jeffery Arhin, a student at Swedru Senior High School (SWESCO), has opened up about his exemplary display of integrity.

It will be recalled that the young SWESCO student found a purse containing money and returned it to his school's headmistress, who gifted him GH¢20 as a reward for his honesty.

When news of this gesture hit social media, there was an instant outpouring of love for Jeffery, with many praising him.

Aside from the praises, the young man was also showered with gifts and money by some Ghanaians who were impressed by his exceptional integrity.

Renowned Ghanaian lecturer at the University of Ghana, Professor Ransford Gyampo also donated GH¢10,000 to the SWESCO student.

However, speaking in an interview with Accra-based Channel One TV, Jeffery said he saw nothing extraordinary about returning the money.

He said that when he found the money, he put himself in the shoes of the owner and wondered how the person was feeling about the loss of the purse.

This, he said, pushed him to return it to the headmistress for her to keep it for the rightful owner.

"People have been finding something and returning it. So I thought I was doing a normal thing. I haven't found something which did not belong to me and I returned it," he said

"The time I found the purse, I realised that if I spent the money, the person would suffer. He or she would not get food to eat, buying things. So that was the reason why I returned the purse," he added.

Jeffery Arhin further advised his fellow youth to at all times exhibit honesty, as it would take them far.

"I want to advise the youth to be honest and listen to the advice from our elderly people from the church and home as well as the teachers so that they would go far in life," jhe advosed.

Prof Gyampo explains why gifted SWESCO boy

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Professor Ransford Gyampo explained why he decided to gift the SWESCO boy GH¢10,000.

He said the young man exhibited exceptional honesty and integrity worthy of emulation.

He said he misplaced his wallet many years ago and the person who took it never returned it.

This, he explained, informed his decision to show love to Jeffery Arhin to encourage others to learn to be honest.

