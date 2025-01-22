Reggie Rockstone, in a video he shared on his TikTok page, alleged that an undisclosed individual tried to sabotage his Rockz Waakye joint

According to him, sometime back, a lady made a viral negative review about his Waakye joint, a matter which hurt him, but he took it in good faith

The musician revisited the matter in a new TikTok video and shared that he had received credible information from a close friend that the review was a set-up to bring down his business

Ghanaian hiplife legend Reggie Rockstone has alleged that there was a deliberate attempt to sabotage his food business, Rockz Waakye.

In a video shared on his TikTok page, he revisited a past incident where a woman gave a negative review of his waakye, which later went viral.

He recalled that the woman’s review harshly criticised the food, focusing on the use of coconut oil in the shito, which was a signature element of Rockz Waakye. Reggie said the comments hurt him, but he accepted them in good faith at the time.

However, in the new video, Reggie disclosed that a close friend had informed him the review was part of a planned effort to damage his brand. This disclosure, he said, left him disappointed and concerned about the lengths some people go to harm others.

Rockz Waakye, a business run by Reggie and his wife, has become popular for its unique waakye, a cherished Ghanaian dish made from rice and beans.

The brand has attracted both locals and foreigners for its unique approach to the traditional meal. Rockz Waakye sells their waakye in jars, further adding to the uniqueness of their business.

Reggie ended his statement by advising the public to be careful in their dealings with people. He expressed his dismay at how some individuals could resort to such tactics to bring others down.

Reggie Rockstone's waakye joint story stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users.

Sandra Amegah288 commented:

"Oooh me moum di3 I like Rockz waakye cuz the Adwengwooo gives it a different taste from the regular waakye out der.. chunky spicy shito, it’s not regular, unique if u ask me.

7DAYS COTCOM said:

"I really love coconut 🥥 🥥 oil. It's very good and healthy. But Rocks Waakye, I think, is too expensive. I went there one day, but I couldn't buy some. Hmm, but I will look for money."

Wise Capricorn wrote:

"I've never tasted Rockz waakye and I'm now going to look for it and eat... Please drop location."

Nothing to see here said:

"I looked forward to trying the Waakye as I heard good things and liked the branding/set up, etc., and I didn’t enjoy it because of the coconut oil. It’s a matter of preference, and that’s o."

Reggie Rockstone and Pappy Kojo sing

Reggie Rockstone recently went viral for another reason, although this was far more positive.

YEN.com.gh reported that he met hiplife legend and rapper Pappy Kojo and had a warm interaction.

Pappy Kojo and the legend sang one of his popular songs, a move that warmed the hearts of Ghanaians.

