A Ghanaian man living in the US found a lady's wallet at a fuel station before following her to give it back

Just when the lady thought the man was a good person, he told her he had taken $20 already as his 'reward'

The video sparked mixed reactions, with some condemning the man's actions and others agreeing with him

A Ghanaian in the US was kind enough to return the missing wallet of an African American lady he saw at a fuel station.

However, when he handed the wallet to the lady, he told her he had removed $20 to buy fuel since he needed the money.

The Ghanaian man tells the lady he has taken $20 from her missing wallet as his reward for returning it. Photo credit: @withAlvin

Source: Twitter

In a video on X, the man wearing an African-print long-sleeve shirt did not show any remorse for taking the money.

Meanwhile, the lady who initially thought the man returned her wallet untouched was amazed when he told her he had taken $20 from it.

Even though she demanded him to return the money, the man plainly told her he would not and walked away.

Watch the video below:

Netizens condemn Ghanaian man

Several people who watched the video shared by @withAlvin__ criticised the Ghanaian man’s action. However, a few people supported his move.

YEN.com.gh has collated some of these comments.

@Mr_Grunitzky said:

"He is wrong for taking the money. Ei Fred Osei Akoto from Asokwa. You will never change."

@JuicyCFC wrote:

"yh but the guy too no try, he tried by bringing the purse back but like he for ask am tho."

@ignaden said:

"🤣🤣🤣 it’s funny. Kindness and theft in disguises."

@KwesiAmerican wrote:

"Ahhhh ladies errr they hate to even give out $1 Herh cos ahhhh $20 bucks and you are shouting 🤣🤣🤣🤣"

@CHouzton said:

"She dey mad, someone brought your wallet back and even was honest with you for taking $20 to fill his gas and she's there yelling... It's better be skit if not gal no y3 kwasia."

@leslie_kkkay wrote:

"Not the ending I expected at all😂"

@theconnectonlin said:

"It’s the audacity bro😂🤣"

