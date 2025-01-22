University of Ghana lecturer Prof Ransford Gyampo gifted a Swedru SHS student GH¢10,000 for his honesty in returning a purse

Prof Gyampo praised Jeffery Ebo Arhin's act, contrasting it with usual dishonest behaviour and crediting the student’s upbringing

Social media users who watched the video applauded the University of Ghana lecturer for supporting the student's good values

A lecturer at the University of Ghana, Legon, Professor Ransford Gyampo has given his reasons for gifting a student of Swedru Senior High School GH¢10,000.

The President of the UG chapter of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG-UG) said Jeffery Ebo Arhin’s honesty needed to be rewarded since many others would not do the same in that situation.

Jeffery Ebo Arhin is gifted GH¢10k by Professor Ransford Gyampo for returning a missing purse. Photo credit: Goshers & ProfRansfordGgyampo

Source: Facebook

In a video on social media, Prof Gyampo said he misplaced his wallet some time ago, and the person who picked it up requested money before returning the item to him.

He shared another scenario in which someone’s phone fell, and another person said that if he were the one who found it, the owner would not get the gadget back again.

Prof Gyampo said Ebo Arhin acted differently from what some other Ghanaians would have done by returning a purse with money inside to the school authorities.

“It doesn’t happen. It’s an act of honesty and sincerity that does not come cheap especially among young people of today. I thought what happened was a great gesture that must be encouraged.”

He said the GH¢10,000 he gave was to help support the final-year student's fund-raising for his university education after completing Senior High School.

“We have to encourage the parents and the teachers and the school because what he did, in my view, is a reflection of the training given to him at home and by the school authorities. So this gesture is aimed at parting all of them in the back and letting them know that they have also done well. I believe when he is commencing university, it will be good money that his parents can use to buy a few things for him.”

According to the same video, Prof Gyampo said he would be available to counsel Jeffery through his university education if he called on him.

Netizens applaud Prof Gyampo for his donation

YEN.com.gh has collated some reactions to the video shared by Goshers on Facebook.

Aaron Yorke said:

“So where does the girl come in all this because sometimes I see the girl with Jeff. But it seems only Jeff is mentioned most of the time.”

Alex Quayson-Sackey wrote:

“Moral values and ethics are best thought by examples. And the best environment to learn this is in the home. High school may not be the place to inculcate integrity. It must start earlier than that.”

Cyrus K A Barnes said:

“I like the fact that people of repute are getting involved in the 'Act of Good Deed Campaign'. Thank you, my brother Goshers for championing it.”

Obiba Kobby wrote:

“The boy could have bought his breakthrough for 211.00gh if he kept the money to himself.”

Takyiwaa Alice said:

“Ghana 🇬🇭 is not bad as some people portray, we have Good citizens to make a difference in our country better place to live in.”

Ignatius Ankamah wrote:

“I have been watching Prof. from a far distance especially on political platforms. I admire him so much and personally he is my mentor. I wish to meet him one day.”

Jeffery Ebo Arhin receives gifts worth GH¢40K

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh Jeffery Ebo Arhin received monetary gifts after he returned a missing purse containing money.

Several organisations showed appreciation for the young man with cash donations, study opportunities and other gifts.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh