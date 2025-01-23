A young Ghanaian lady could not contain her joy after she announced that she had left the country

She disclosed that she was a third-year student at KNUST but still thought it wise to prioritise her travel ahead of her tertiary education

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions about the lady's desire to relocate abroad

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A young Ghanaian lady, @kaakyireakuarh31, stirred reactions after she took to social media to express joy at leaving the country.

Her travel abroad has piqued the interest of many after she disclosed that she was a third-year student at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) before her trip.

A third year student at KNUST rejoices as she quits school and relocates abroad. Photo credit: @kaakyireakuarh31/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A video she posted on her TikTok page showed the moment the young lady was seen in an ecstatic mood, apparently after attending lectures while having fun on campus with a friend.

The lady disclosed in the video's caption that she was a Level 300 student and had no plan of quitting.

It appeared that the prospect of leaving Ghana for abroad was too good an opportunity to pass up, as the video then showed the lady flaunting her passport at the airport in readiness to board a plane.

The video showed the young lady enjoying her flight experience as she arrived in a host country and recorded the beautiful atmosphere and scenery moments before the plane landed.

In the video's caption, the lady apologised for possibly betraying some people after reneging on her promise to complete school as a KNUST student.

At the time of writing this report, the adorable 16-second video had generated over 1,000 likes and 19 comments.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to KNUST student relocating abroad

Ghanaians who commented on the video shared varied opinions on the lady's quest to relocate abroad. While some praised her, others chided her for forgoing her tertiary education, especially in her third year at KNUST, to relocate abroad.

Yaw dwarkwaa commented:

"But would it not have been better if you just completed uni then relocate abroad? My humble opinion though. All the same congrats."

_Yawtwum reacted:

"You should have finished school before leaving. All the fees you paid gone to waste aah."

BMO reacted:

"All the best, you don escape."

Kuu indicated:

"You and I be the same."

Made In Ghana commented

"I also did the same in Level 400."

Ghanaian lady cries aboard a plane

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young lady left many sad after a video of her crying aboard a plane emerged.

The video, which went viral on TikTok, showed the touching moment the young lady was seen aboard the plane wiping tears from her eyes.

Overwhelmed with joy, the lady was captured in a happy mood as she arrived in the UK and was welcomed by loved ones.

The video concluded with the lady having a fun time with relatives as she smiled and posed for photos in a vehicle.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh