A young Ghanaian based in Canada has expressed gratitude to God for his many successes abroad

The young man indicated that he had seen a great transformation in his professional life since moving abroad

This was after he announced that he moved from working as a cashier in a grocery store to a banker

A Ghanaian man has achieved an impressive career transformation after relocating abroad for greener pastures.

The young man, identified on TikTok as OpabeneGh, started life in Canada doing menial jobs to survive during his first few months in the Northern American country.

A Ghanaian man moves from working in a grocery shop to becoming a banker In Canada. Photo credit: @opabenegh/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

However, with a great determination to succeed, the young man pursued higher education and acquired the necessary skills to secure a better job in Canada.

In a video sighted on TikTok, OpabeneGh indicated that he had seen a great transformation in his professional life since deciding to further his education abroad.

The Canada-based Ghanaian man said he moved from a humble beginning, where he did menial jobs, to working as a cashier in a grocery shop to now becoming a bank teller.

OpabeneGh attributed his success abroad to God's grace and favour upon his life.

Consequently, the young man expressed profound gratitude to his maker for the enormous blessings of life abroad.

"from a cashier in a grocery store then to working in a bank in a bank now in Canada. We serve a living God," he wrote in the caption of the video.

The TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh showed the young man sitting behind a desk in a nice office.

OpabeneGh recently shared on social media that he had successfully acquired his Canadian Permanent Residency and the American Green Card.

This means that the young man can apply for citizenship status in either of the two countries.

The Canada-based man's story inspires Ghanaians online

The Canada-based man's inspiring story has resonated with many Ghanaians on social media.

While many congratulated him, others tapped into his blessing, upon coming across the video.

@Asantewaaaaa said:

"I don’t know him but I’m so happy for him.. Bigger offers soon dear."

Ohemaa also said:

"But Banks don’t pay well in Canada just saying."

@OpabeneGh replied:

"Mine pays compared to where I’m coming from ..be happy for others hun..where I’m from we cherish little beginnings, appreciate grace and live life one day at a time."

@Jaaahnine also said:

"I am also dreaming of working in a bank, they refused me when I was new here. But still hoping when I get my PR>"

@Nana Adjoa Danquah commented:

"Ur story always inspire me I tap into ur beautiful blessings."

@Adwoa also commented:

"I tap into your blessings so happy for you."

OpabeneGh celebrates wife over his success

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that OpabeneGh expressed gratitude to God for her support and immense role in his success abroad.

The young man attributed his success to his beautiful wife, whom he said played a key role in ensuring he obtained his Canadian Permanent Residency and US Green Card.

In a TikTok video, he described his wife as a soul helper and thanked God for bringing her into his life.

